Russian Atrocities Spark New Sanctions Push

A spate of reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in northern Ukraine is intensifying a push by several EU countries for another round of sanctions. The European Commission had been working on more modest steps to tighten existing penalties, such as fully sanctioning banks already cut off from the SWIFT payments system and targeting more individuals. Germany, among others, has blocked moves like embargoing Russian oil or closing its access to ports. But the footage of potential war crimes may shift the debate. “Further EU sanctions & support are on their way,” European Council President Charles Michel tweeted. Lithuania and Poland say they will stop importing Russian energy. One diplomat tells us the hope is that such unilateral moves could lead to a broader agreement to do more in order to maintain the EU’s united front. Read our rolling Ukraine coverage here.