Massive Crypto Hacks Test ‘Code is Law’ Ethos

Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more. In today's edition, Emily Nicolle exposes the cracks in a key crypto tenet:

In blockchain, the code that underlies smart contracts is the true ultimate authority: It determines how most of decentralized finance operates and, once implemented, is the law as far as crypto believers are concerned. It’s what you have to live with, there is no “undo” button. But as the amount of stolen wealth from high-profile hacks piles up, this “code is law” ethos is being tested.