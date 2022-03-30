CityLab Daily: A Test for Congestion Charges in Smaller Cities

A new congestion charge on non-electric vehicles in Oxford is likely to serve as a test case for implementing similar measures in smaller U.K. cities, where the public transportation infrastructure is not as robust as in large urban centers like London.

As part of a broader plan to reduce carbon emissions, Oxford began charging internal combustion vehicles 10 pounds ($13.10) to access its historic medieval center on Feb. 28. But the move is already facing backlash from commuters calling for more substantial improvements to the city’s public transit and cycling infrastructures, and from businesses who say the current cost for electrifying their fleets of heavy vehicles remains too high, Benjamin Robertson reports. Today on CityLab: A Test for Congestion Charges in Smaller Cities.