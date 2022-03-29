Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Russia says it will cut military operations in Kyiv. Hackers steal $600 million from online game network. The bond market is flashing a recession signal. Here’s what you need to know today.

Russia offered to “fundamentally cut back” its military operations in Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, sparking optimism that a peace deal could be on the way. But there’s strong reason for caution. Although Moscow presented the move as de-escalatory, it is likely also to be tactical. Ukraine’s military has been inflicting heavy losses and Russian commanders had already said they planned to re-concentrate their forces in the east. The U.S. was skeptical, with one Pentagon spokesman branding the move “a repositioning, not a real withdrawal.” Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has left the future of the International Space Station in dire straits.