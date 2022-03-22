Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China Eastern jet was traveling at almost the speed of sound before it crashed. Fresh sanctions against Russia are imminent. Evergrande assures investors over restructure plans.

The China Eastern jet that crashed Monday was nosediving at close to the speed of sound in the moments before it hit a hillside, according to a Bloomberg News review of flight-track data. The force of the impact may complicate the task for investigators because it can obliterate evidence and, in rare cases, damage a plane’s “black box” data and voice recorders. They are yet to be found. China’s Civil Aviation Administration said air traffic controllers tried to reach the pilots after the plane tipped into its deadly dive, but received no response. Here’s everything we know about the crash so far.