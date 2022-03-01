Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Russian invasion enters a new phase. Hong Kong’s Covid surge batters the economy. Cargo ship carrying sportscars sinks. Here’s what you need to know today.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is entering a new phase, promising a more deadly time ahead for the country, according to Western military officials. Early signs are that Russian commanders are switching from lightning strikes — to force their way into cities they assumed would be half-heartedly defended — to more traditional, artillery-based attacks and a renewed focus on assaulting the capital, Kyiv. As the invasion intensifies, the list of foreign companies pulling out of Russia keeps on growing, and a Chinese think tank says sanctions imposed upon Russia will backfire. Get all the latest news on the invasion here.