Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Russia’s military operation, Biden warns of consequences, Brent surges past $100 and markets are spooked. Here’s what markets are watching.

Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation aimed at demilitarizing the country, prompting Ukraine’s foreign minister to warn of a “full-scale invasion.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that cities in the country were being hit by airstrikes. Putin said Russia doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine, while urging soldiers there to put down their arms.