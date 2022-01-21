Microsoft's Ex-M&A Head Explains Tech Giant's Megadeal Manifesto

Hi there, Kamaron here typing from New York. To shed light on Microsoft’s takeover strategy given its deal for Activision, I spoke to a dealmaker who was front and center on M&A there for 20-plus years. We also look at a big SPAC deal for PetSmart and a divestiture from IBM.



Today's top stories

On the last trading day in the U.S. preceding the announcement that Activision Blizzard would be acquired by Microsoft, I spoke to Marc Brown, who now heads the growth equity practice at EQT. Brown’s career spanned more than two decades at Microsoft, including time as global head of M&A and strategic investments. He shared his insights on how the tech giant gets a mega-deal done.