CityLab Daily: An Architect Asks If U.S. Can Build Big Again

Grand infrastructure projects in the 20th century set the foundation for strong U.S. growth in the aftermath of World War II. Now, crumbling roads, bridges and railways are stymieing economic progress, forcing much of President Joe Biden’s historic $1.2 trillion public works bill to focus on repairing what already exists.

If the U.S. wants to implement projects on a major scale, again, it needs to change its approach, writes architect Moshe Safdie. Reflecting on achievements made overseas — from bullet trains in China to Israel’s water system — he argues that U.S. infrastructure plans are hampered in three main ways: a convoluted approval process, construction delays (often causing costs to balloon) and a dearth of design. Today on CityLab: Can the U.S. Build Big Again?