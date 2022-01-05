SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Here's the latest news from the pandemic.

What I learned in a year covering vaccines

It’s been a long and crazy year since the first Covid vaccines were rolled out. There have been more waves of viral variants than I ever would have predicted. Here are four things I learned over the past year of covering the global vaccination campaign for Bloomberg:

Covid vaccines work well in the short term, but how well they will hold up over time against a mutating virus remains to be seen.



When the initial results from big trials of the Pfizer and Moderna shots came out, the world was euphoric. But lost amid the excitement about the great results was that the initial readout from the trials had followed people for only a relatively short period of time, about two months after the second dose. What we’ve found since then is that the shots’ efficacy fades over time, especially against milder symptomatic infection, even as protection from severe consequences holds up better. Booster shots clearly help, but for how long? And will repeat boosters against the variant-of-the-year be needed indefinitely? Those are two murky questions that should become much clearer in 2022.

Vaccines don’t work if people don’t use them or can’t get them.

When the delta variant hit the U.S. last summer, I knew that deaths were about to go up. But this fall, they rocketed far higher than I ever would have imagined. That’s because delta turned out to be highly efficient at finding pockets of vulnerable, unvaccinated folks—and there were lots of them in the U.S. In many poorer countries, there has been a different problem: not enough supply for people who need them. That’s left millions of unprotected people for the virus to infect—enhancing the odds of more variants developing. The Covax global distribution program was supposed to solve that problem, but it hasn’t so far. Additional solutions are needed.

Covid is such a fast-moving target, deciding when and how to switch to strain-specific boosters may be tricky.

Vaccine companies are preparing for a day when variant-specific booster shots are needed. Both Pfizer, with partner BioNTech, and Moderna are racing to develop omicron-specific boosters in case they’re needed. On paper, speedy messenger RNA, the technology that both vaccines use, is perfect for that. Moderna and Pfizer expect to have omicron-targeted boosters ready within 100 days. But omicron’s fast spread shows that how hard it will be to keep up a fast-changing virus. By the time the companies have results, the omicron wave could be well past its peak.

Solving the coronavirus problem for good may require a universal vaccine.

Given how fast variants are arising, and how many other coronaviruses there are out there in animals that could spread to humans, many top experts say broader-acting vaccines will be needed in the long run. The idea of a universal coronavirus vaccine emerged early in the pandemic and is being pursued by numerous academics and several biotech companies. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been blunt about the need for a pan-coronavirus shot that’s more broadly protective and more durable. Existing vaccines “will ultimately need to be replaced by second-generation vaccines,” Fauci and two colleagues predicted recently in the New England Journal of Medicine. —Robert Langreth

