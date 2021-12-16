SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said the scramble to clear the logjam of imports through the largest U.S. gateway for goods trade resembles the game of Whac-a-Mole.

“Suddenly we’ve taken care of one thing, then three others pop up,” he said Wednesday at a briefing to review the progress made in recent weeks reducing both the number of containers on site and ships waiting to offload. “We’ve got a long way to go and no one is declaring victory.”

Some key metrics are going in the right direction, others are not:

L.A. import volumes are on track in 2021 to reach 5.5 million TEUs, topping prior record, even as exports continue an unprecedented slide

The average wait at anchor was 20.7 days, staying near a peak of 20.9 set in early December

wait at anchor was 20.7 days, staying near a peak of 20.9 set in early December As of late Wednesday, 102 cargo vessels are anchored in San Pedro Bay or on the way, up from 86 in mid-November, when a new ship queuing system was enacted

Rail dwell time has dropped to two days from 13.5 days over the summer

Dwell time for containers moving by truck has been reduced to six days from 11, “and that needs to come down even further,” Seroka says

Street dwell time — the number of days it takes a truck chassis and container to leave the port and return — is now at a high of 10 days, he says.

Immediate attention is also needed for 71,000 empty containers lingering at various terminals and depots on port property, Seroka says

Meanwhile, a few dozen experts spent three hours Wednesday trying to hash out solutions to the global supply-chain crisis. On a Zoom call hosted by the Geneva-based UN Conference on Trade and Development, stakeholders brought different solutions but there was a consensus on at least one thing: There’ll be no quick-and-easy fix.

John Butler, president of the World Shipping Council, called for a focus on the fundamental problem and urged against the instinct to “fight the market” with regulatory actions aimed at specific industries. “We have to see the problem for what it is: It’s an end-to-end supply-chain saturation with now the most critical problem being an inability of landside infrastructure to handle the volume of cargo,” he said.

James Hookham, secretary general of the Global Shippers Forum, urged policy makers to update how they oversee the movement of goods around the world. “National transport policy is still developed, administered and delivered in narrow modal silos,” he said. “If this crisis has demonstrated anything, it is the dependency of the different modes on each other.”

—Brendan Murray in London

Spending Pullback U.S. retail-sales measures both increased 0.3% in November, missing forecasts Source: U.S. Commerce Department, Bloomberg survey

U.S. retail sales rose by less than forecast in November, suggesting that consumers are tempering purchases against a backdrop of the fastest inflation in decades. The value of overall retail purchases increased 0.3%, the smallest advance in four months after a revised 1.8% gain in October, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. Excluding gas and motor vehicles, sales climbed 0.2% in November. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

Revving up | Gains in Japan’s exports widened for the first time since May as the country’s key auto shipments recovered and global trade showed signs of regaining traction before the omicron variant of the coronavirus began its spread.

Stephanomics podcast | On this week’s episode, we offer a double dose of China’s “lie flat” movement, which is challenging the nation’s historic industriousness, as well as a glimpse into how America’s massive pandemic bailout juiced spending, especially among historically disadvantaged groups.

New high | The Drewry Hong Kong-Los Angeles container-rate benchmark hit a new high at $8,510 per 40-foot container. Supply-chain constraints have driven rates and the omicron variant has created more headaches for the liner industry, ports and shippers following recent lockdowns across China’s Zhejiang province, Bloomberg Intelligence says.

