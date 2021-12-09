SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

German exporters have painstakingly recovered their pandemic losses after months of supply disruptions held back their ability to produce, but there’s a rough road to full economic health still ahead.

October sales abroad were up 3.8% from February 2020, the month before Covid-related restrictions were introduced in Germany, data on Thursday showed. In the same month, however, new orders for manufactured items declined amid weak demand for investment goods, especially from outside the euro area.

The latest figures suggest Europe’s largest economy finds itself on weak footing during the final months of the year — especially as new worldwide restrictions pop up related to the Omicron variant.

Germany’s reliance on domestic manufacturing was already being challenged by a squeeze on raw materials and transportation, and by rising inflationary pressures. While services have managed to keep the economy afloat recently, that sector’s activity is likely to be more muted over the winter as Covid-19 infections surge.

Covid Shield Proportion of population that is fully vaccinated Source: Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker

To top it off, German consumers are facing a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living pinch as inflation reached 6% in November — the highest since the early 1990s.

The latest economic challenges are among the most immediate headaches for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was sworn in on Wednesday and is also facing pressure from the U.S. over the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany’s north coast.

Scholz warned Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday that an invasion of Ukraine would trigger reprisals from Western leaders, though he declined to specify if halting the gas pipeline would be part of any response.

—Carolynn Look in Frankfurt

Charted Territory

Edging Back Up Spot container rates for ocean freight crept higher over the past week Source: Drewry

Under Pressure. Spot rates for shipping containers from Asia to the U.S. and Europe rose over the past week, indicating sustained pressure on capacity. The cost for a 40-foot container to Los Angeles from Shanghai rose to $10,138, up 5% from the previous week, while Shanghai-to-Rotterdam edged up to $13,564, according to the Drewry World Container Index released Thursday. The composite index, reflecting rates on eight major East-West routes, rose to $9,262, a 2% increase from the previous week that was the biggest weekly advance since September.

Today’s Must Reads

Law revamp | The House passed legislation Wednesday that provides the first major update of U.S. international ocean-shipping laws in more than two decades as the nation grapples with bottlenecks at its ports that are crimping supply chains.

Make or break | This month, Taiwan will hold a referendum that could have far-reaching effects on the world's supply of semiconductors. Meanwhile, delivery times for chips lengthened again in November, dashing hopes that the end of shortages that have hammered many industries is finally in sight.

Make or break | This month, Taiwan will hold a referendum that could have far-reaching effects on the world’s supply of semiconductors. Meanwhile, delivery times for chips lengthened again in November, dashing hopes that the end of shortages that have hammered many industries is finally in sight. Building blocks | Lego will invest $1 billion in a new factory in Vietnam to meet growing demand in Asia and help the world’s largest toymaker achieve its goal of carbon-neutral operations by next year.

Building blocks | Lego will invest $1 billion in a new factory in Vietnam to meet growing demand in Asia and help the world's largest toymaker achieve its goal of carbon-neutral operations by next year.

Snack attack | Brazilian meat giant BRF is planning to expand production of snacking and convenience foods to developed markets, in a bet that habits consumers acquired during the pandemic will endure.

M & A | Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, a Canadian pension fund, has agreed to buy a minority stake in supply-chain compliance provider QIMA.

Year in review | Shipping chaos taught the world in 2021 it can't always get what it wants. Bloomberg looks back at the defining events of the year and the photos that captured them.

Stephanomics podcast | On this week's episode, Hong Kong-based economy reporter Enda Curran reports on the run-up in toy prices. He visits the maker of the Mighty Megasaur Megahunter T-Rex, who warns that consumers will shell out up to 20% more this year because of the supply chain pinch.

On the Bloomberg Terminal

Gap narrows | The gap between China's producer and consumer price inflation probably shrank in November for the first time this year, according to Bloomberg Economics' high-frequency inflation dashboard. The authorities' efforts to increase coal supply and stabilize prices are going some way to taming high-flying factory-gate prices.

Set to deliver | Bloomberg Intelligence says FedEx's rate increases, surcharges and better mix will position the company for improvement in the second half of fiscal 2022.

Set to deliver | Bloomberg Intelligence says FedEx's rate increases, surcharges and better mix will position the company for improvement in the second half of fiscal 2022. Use the AHOY function to track global commodities trade flows.

Click HERE for automated stories about supply chains.

See BNEF for BloombergNEF’s analysis of clean energy, advanced transport, digital industry, innovative materials, and commodities.

Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus and here for maps and charts.

