Photographer: Evan Ortiz/Bloomberg
Did somebody say “ice cream burger?”
Following a week of record-breaking heat across the U.S., may we present the most delicious way to cool off—especially this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Created by Nick Morgenstern of Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream in New York, ice cream burgers are as genius as they are simple. Making them is almost too easy.
First, get yourself some burger buns; there should be plenty laying about at whatever cookout you’re attending. (Morgenstern maintains that even Wonder Bread will get the job done in a pinch, folded over into a taco-style snack.) Lightly butter and quickly toast those buns. Then scoop some ice cream in the bun.
That’s it.
If you want, dress up your burger with some garnishes: chunks of a fruit “relish” or a chocolate, caramel, or berry sauce that might happen to look like barbecue sauce or ketchup. Eat. Chill out. Enjoy.
Any ice cream flavor will work, but we’d recommend two or three different contrasting ones, both for taste and aesthetic purposes. Maybe peach and vanilla and a caramel-ribboned chocolate? (Yum!) Fruit flavors are especially summery, and Morgenstern says a sorbet or a milk-based sherbet will make the burgers even more refreshing.
One tip: it helps for the caramelized bun to still be slightly warm when you add the ice cream, so it starts softening into the bread, in the way that the best ice cream sandwiches come together in a bite that melts in your mouth in progressive creamy waves of texture.
Have a lot of napkins on hand. If you do it right, it’s not a tidy dish.
Freedom From the Usual Fare
However else this summer goes, one thing is for certain: It’s going to be an incredible Fourth of July.
The sense of revolutionary momentum is running particularly high in New York as the city shakes off Covid. Its millions of residents are getting ready to light up the streets and skies for America’s annual birthday party. As one of the world’s most diverse cities, you can hear more than 800 languages, if you’re counting.
And if you’re hungry, well, get ready.
We commissioned photographer Melissa Hom to turn her lens on ten of the town's food and drink stars and asked them to detail how they will commemorate July 4th in one of the most personal ways possible—by cooking.
There’s roast duck and ceviche, curried hot dogs and jerk chicken, and so much more. Here’s a little taste. Click through for the full feature here.
