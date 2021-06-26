SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

President Joe Biden forged a compromise deal on infrastructure spending and named a vocal advocate of breaking up big tech companies to lead the U.S. antitrust watchdog.

A newspaper in Hong Kong printed its last issue in a blow to pro-democracy activists after authorities seized its finances, and Hungary has run afoul of its European Union partners over a law targeting the LGBTQ community.

Satellite photos show glaciers are shrinking fast, while an argument on the bridge of the ship that blocked the Suez canal preceded the disastrous moment when it ran aground.



— Michael Winfrey

Workers arrange bundles of the final edition of the Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photographer: Kyle Lam/Bloomberg

A Win for Roads, and No Tax Hikes: Infrastructure Deal Takeaways

While the infrastructure deal between the White House and a bipartisan group of senators falls far short of what progressives wanted, priorities including the environment, child care and elder care may move through Congress in a way that lets Democrats bypass Republican support.

U.S. Unemployment Rescue Left at Least 9 Million Without Help

At least 9 million Americans thrown out of work by the pandemic didn’t get unemployment benefits despite the largest deployment of economic aid in U.S. history. As Shawn Donnan and Reade Pickert write, that’s a hole in the safety net as big as the population of Virginia.



Antitrust Crusader Lina Khan Faces a Big Obstacle: The Courts

When Biden named Lina Khan, a top advocate of breaking up tech giants, as the head of the antitrust agency, her allies called it a victory for workers, democracy and society at large. But her biggest obstacle will be pushing her agenda through the conservative courts, David McLaughlin reports.



Italy Is Starting to Price In Two More Years of Mario Draghi

Mario Draghi has cemented his position in Italy and his political partners are beginning to assume he’ll remain in power until his term ends in 2023. As Chiara Albanese writes, none of the three main groups supporting Draghi’s technocratic administration can see benefits in pushing him out.

Rutte challenged Viktor Orban to trigger the process of leaving the European Union as a spat over LGBTQ rights deepened the Hungarian premier’s isolation in the bloc.



U.K. Faces Food Shortages as Worker Scarcity Gets Worse

From abattoirs to restaurant kitchens, the U.K. food sector is facing a massive challenge this summer: There just aren’t enough workers. The food industry, already facing labor shortages because of Brexit and the pandemic, is being stretched to capacity, Agnieszka de Sousa writes.

Japan’s Refusal to Sanction Myanmar Undermines Biden’s Strategy

Opposition demonstrators in Myanmar are losing hope that Japan will put pressure on the military junta. As Philip Heijmans and Kwan Wei Kevin Tan explain, Tokyo’s reluctance underscores the difficulties Biden faces in convincing U.S. allies in Asia to defend democracy.

Hong Kong Bids Emotional Farewell to Newspaper Shut by China

Hong Kong activists said goodbye to the Apple Daily newspaper in a dramatic midnight vigil as the tabloid became the latest victim in Beijing’s campaign to silence dissent in the former British colony.

Glaciers All Over the World Are Shrinking Fast — See for Yourself

Advances in satellite technology reveal ice masses in Alaska and Asia have lost 4% of their volume in less than a decade. As Laura Millan Lombrana and Sam Dodge report, they’re melting so fast the changes can be seen from space.

Columbia Glacier, Alaksa The glacier has lost more than half of its total thickness and volume since the 1980s Source: Landsat images via NASA

Maduro’s Reluctant Reforms May Halt Venezuelan Economic Freefall

Venezuela’s economy is finally recovering. As Patricia Laya, Alex Vasquez, and Erik Schatzker explain, it’s largely due to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is pushing through reforms that bear little resemblance to the “Socialism of the 21st century” pursued under the late Hugo Chavez.

The Inside Story of the Stuck Suez Ship That Broke Global Trade

Read the gripping account of the argument on the bridge of the Ever Given just before the huge container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal. As Kit Chellel, Matthew Campbell and K Oanh Ha report, mayhem erupted after the crucial order of “Full Ahead.”

And finally … The hero is a 10-year-old girl from a village in Africa who taps her courage and empathy, as well as her understanding of science, technology, and the arts, to defeat the robot villain and his minions. Rebecca Penty and David Malingha look into Super Sema, a series that shows stories with diverse characters outside the U.S. or Europe are bankable.

Super Sema episodes and clips have been viewed some 15 million times on YouTube. Source: Kukua Education Ltd.

— With assistance by Gordon Bell