SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

All for show?: In November, Bangkok will debut a brand new 298,200 square meter railway station — expected to be Southeast Asia’s largest transportation hub — in hopes that it will mitigate the city’s deep-rooted traffic issues. The $3 billion project, Bang Sue, aims to alleviate the city’s dependency on cars, and make railway the main mode of transport.

But the plan’s success rides on whether officials can resolve longstanding issues with the city’s current transit system: Costly tickets exclude low-income groups, forcing them to depend on less environmentally friendly options such as buses and motorcycles, and the urban network lacks key first- and last-mile connections between commuters’ homes, public transport depots, and their ultimate destinations, writes Prim Chuwiruch. Today on CityLab: One of the World’s Most Congested Cities Has Big Public Transport Plans

-Hadriana Lowenkron

More on CityLab

London’s Oxford Circus Is Kicking Out Cars The shopping hub is about to transform into a pedestrian plaza — a move that will help accommodate an influx of Crossrail link passengers next year.

NYC Fight Over Policing Public Space Intensifies at Washington Square Park The Greenwich Village hub has become an even more popular gathering spot since the pandemic — and a focal point for tensions over the role of police.

Juneteenth a Paid Day Off? Companies Scramble to Figure It Out A new federal holiday doesn't necessarily mean U.S. employees will get the day off.

What we’re reading

One woman's decades-long fight to make Juneteenth a U.S. holiday ( NPR)

NPR) Los Angeles, Sacramento announce reparations coalition on Juneteenth ( CalMatters)

CalMatters) Can the socialist mayor rise again? ( The New Republic)

The New Republic) Las Vegas weighs tying growth to conservation amid drought ( Associated Press)

Associated Press) All aboard in train stations turned hotels ( Forbes)