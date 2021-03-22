SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

FedEx expects its overnight Express unit will be flying ahead of a strong tailwind for a couple of years as passenger airlines struggle to rebound to the number of flights before the pandemic hit last year.

Air-cargo capacity in January was down 20% from a year ago and it may take until 2024 for a full recovery of the airlines, which carry freight along with passengers and their luggage, FedEx said last week after reporting earnings. The courier expects passenger capacity to reach 55% to 75% of its pre-Covid-19 level by the end of this year.

At the same time, demand for air cargo is increasing, driven by international e-commerce and the vaccine rollout, helping FedEx boost prices for shipments. FedEx’s Express unit accounts for more than half of the company’s sales.

“With these projections, demand trends will continue to favor freighters and integrators,” said Brie Carere, the company’s marketing chief. “We are confident in our ability to maintain elevated yields for at least 12 months.”

FedEx’s U.S. ground-package business is also benefitting from the pandemic, with sales soaring 37% from a year earlier in the quarter ending Feb. 28 from a combination of higher prices and more volume. The company sees the strong demand for online shopping continuing even as a vaccine begins to return the lives of more people back to normal.

In fact, the company expects e-commerce will grow faster than it projected just six months ago when the FedEx estimated U.S. domestic deliveries across the industry would reach 100 million packages a day in 2023 — three years earlier than it had previously estimated. Now, it forecasts the industry hitting 101 million packages per day in 2022, with 86% of that growth from e-commerce.

“We are very confident that e-commerce as a percentage of retail has a long growth runway,” Carere said.



—Thomas Black in Dallas

South Korea’s early exports signaled the global economic recovery is taking hold as vaccinations pick up, with shipments abroad rising 12.5% in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office reported. Separately, Taiwan’s export orders rose 48.5% to $42.6 billion in February to continue their strong start to the year.

Rail network push | Canadian Pacific Railway agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.

Car supply | A fire at a semiconductor factory in Japan, cold weather in North America and ongoing competition for chips are all hitting the global auto industry at the same time, threatening to exacerbate supply shortages of a key component that began late last year.

Stuck seafarers | A standoff between commodities giants and shipping companies is prolonging the labor crisis at sea, with an estimated 200,000 seafarers still stuck on their vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards.

Vaccine export halt | The European Union will review all requests to export AstraZeneca vaccines to the U.K. "very severely" and will probably reject them until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the bloc, a senior EU official said.

Carbon border levy | France pledged to promote EU efforts to put a charge on emissions-intensive imports when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency next year.

China's influence | Nigeria's deep seaport in Lagos, which will allow bigger vessels to dock and help ease congestion, plans to start operations in 2023, according to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State.

Little lift | As a major trading partner of the U.S., Japan’s economy stands to benefit from the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus — exports should get a boost. But the ripple effects on Japanese exports could be smaller than usual, Bloomberg Economics says.

Weaning off exports | China is likely to maintain a supportive stance to nurture its own medical-equipment industry leaders. The country's health-care overhaul should enable the sector to steadily build up cash to close the technology gap with overseas counterparts, Bloomberg Intelligence says.

Click HERE for automated stories about supply chains.

See BNEF for BloombergNEF’s analysis of clean energy, advanced transport, digital industry, innovative materials, and commodities.

Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus and here for maps and charts.

