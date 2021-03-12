SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The U.S. surpassed a major vaccination milestone, notching 100 million doses. In a national address Thursday night, President Joe Biden pressed Americans to get their shots when it’s their turn and told states to open vaccinations to every adult by May 1. But while normalcy may seem tantalizingly close, there’s a long road to go for at least 10 million Americans who are still jobless and a nation that faces a deeply uneven recovery. The European Union is still struggling to get its vaccination program on track with more setbacks around the AstraZeneca shot. In a last ditch effort, the drugmaker asked Biden to consider sharing U.S.-owned doses of its vaccine with the EU, where countries face shortages. Biden declined, despite the drug not yet being approved for U.S. use. Here’s the latest on the pandemic. —Margaret Sutherlin

Bloomberg is tracking the progress of coronavirus vaccines while mapping the pandemic globally and across America.

Here are today’s top stories

The largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over concerns it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. regulations. The scrutiny is the latest sign market watchdogs may thwart the crypto industry’s ambitions of becoming more mainstream for investors.

Another day, another debate over inflation. Treasuries tumbled, sending 10- and 30-year yields to their highest since early 2020. Expectations for inflation over the next decade spiked to a seven-year high as investors grew more concerned the bailout will fuel an explosion in growth that ignites price pressures. Some market experts said they expected only modest inflationary pressure as a result of the new spending package. Meanwhile, tech shares got clobbered again. Here’s your markets wrap.

The Venetian Las Vegas isn’t the resort it was a year ago. But that didn’t stop Apollo Global Management and its real estate partner from shelling out $6.25 billion to purchase the property, the neighboring Palazzo and the adjacent Sands Expo Convention Center from Las Vegas Sands. The deal surprised observers, but Apollo says it only sees post-Covid opportunity.

A gondolier wears a protective mask at the Venetian Resort. Photographer: Bloomberg

A defiant New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is refusing to step down as allegations of sexual misconduct grow. Powerful New York delegation members Representatives Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Cuomo to resign, leaving him increasingly isolated as he faces an impeachment inquiry led by the state’s Democratic lawmakers. Cuomo for his part says he is a victim of “cancel culture.”

Lex Greensill’s firm inched closer to complete collapse Friday. Talks with Athene Holding were called off, after more than two weeks of negotiations. It likely leaves founder Lex Greensill without other options to save his firm, which was attempting to shake up working-capital finance, which is dominated by banks like Citigroup or HSBC Holdings.

Acceptance of LGBTQ people is growing and their rights are increasing around the globe. Costa Rica legalized same-sex marriage last year, and Thailand is the rare Asian country debating doing the same. But a closer inspection of what’s happening in countries like Brazil or Poland, among others, shows a more precarious situation, one where hard-fought rights aren’t guaranteed and in some cases are being stripped away.

After being attacked, Nigerian Matthew Nwozaku Chukwudi Blaise became more outspoken on social media. Only 7% of Nigerians said homosexuality should be accepted by society, the lowest rate among polled countries.

Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong has done more than crush freedom of speech, assembly and the press: It’s also changed the city’s physical landscape. From shuttered storefronts and barricaded buildings following the 2019 democracy protests to a hotel converted into new headquarters for state security, here’s how China’s heavy hand is reshaping the famous city.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Hyperdrive

There’s arguably just one place left where belief in flying cars still exists: New Hampshire. Last year it became the first U.S. state to make flying cars road-legal per House Bill 1182, also known as the Jetsons Bill. So long as the machines pass muster with the Federal Aviation Administration and their owners pay a registration fee, pilots can drive them to an airport on public roads, then take off. Here’s why the Granite State wants to be a flying car mecca.

A pilot adjusts his helmet before test flying Transition, a flying car or “roadable aircraft,” at New Hampshire’s Nashua Airport. Photographer: M. Scott Brauer for Bloomberg

Like getting the Evening Briefing? Subscribe to Bloomberg.com for unlimited access to trusted, data-driven journalism and gain expert analysis from exclusive subscriber-only newsletters.

Bloomberg Equality Summit: Join leaders in the fight for equality from the worlds of business, government, entertainment and more at this year's annual summit on March 16-18. We'll feature discussions on bridging economic and moral gaps in healthcare access as well as representation for marginalized populations. Register here.

Download the Bloomberg app: It’s available for iOS and Android.

Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal. Find out more about how the Terminal delivers information and analysis that financial professionals can’t find anywhere else. Learn more.