Here’s the latest news from the global pandemic.

What’s behind Iceland’s success story

While the rest of the world grapples with mass vaccinations and fear of the new coronavirus variants, life in Iceland is getting closer to normal.

Since the beginning of the month, not a single person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 domestically apart from a handful of people who were already in quarantine.

Starting Wednesday, the inhabitants of this island nation of 364,000 are allowed to gather in groups of 50, and public venues such as theaters and sporting events may have up to 200 spectators. Pubs and restaurants may open subject to some limitations, while masks are still mandatory in public places.

Iceland’s handling of the pandemic is regarded as one of the best in the world. So what what went right?

For one thing, unlike in some other countries, there was cooperation between the government and scientists. Public information about the outbreak was coordinated in a steady flow through daily televised briefings held jointly by the police and health authorities.

Thorolfur Gudnason, the nation’s chief epidemiologist, said in an interview that he largely attributes its success to the public’s participation in following instructions, such as wearing masks and adhering to two meter (six foot) social distancing.

“The other thing,” he said, “is the measures we have been doing on our borders.”

Icelanders are well aware that our freedom at home hinges on how well we can prevent infections from slipping through our borders.

Already in June, Iceland launched testing at the borders for arriving passengers as an alternative to undergoing a 14-day self-quarantine, and in August authorities introduced double testing, one upon arrival and the latter following a five-day quarantine. And last week, a new requirement to present a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure to Iceland was added to the mix.

The testing was initially done by DeCODE Genetics, a local company that has become a global pioneer in population genetics. The company has also sequenced every infection diagnosed in Iceland, making it possible to track the spread of the virus and its mutations with extreme precision.

By now, testing is also readily available and free for the general public, who are encouraged to get tested even if they show only the slightest symptoms of the disease.

Still, even as the light at the end of the tunnel becomes more visible for Icelanders, the government doesn’t want to go too far with easing prevention measures.

“We need to keep being cautious. This is a very valuable success, and we know how to guard it,” Health Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir told local media on Tuesday as she announced the easing of rules. “We should be happy. We are Europe’s most open society.”—Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir

