Here’s the latest news from the global pandemic.

A consumer checkup from the drugstore

Covid-19 has caused predictable behavior to turn erratic and often abrupt.

Memories of bartering for toilet paper and buying huge bottles of Tylenol in March feel distant and almost comical in August. What at first felt like a temporary situation now seems like one that will be around for some time, after the virus raged in the Sun Belt and gained in places that appeared to have controlled it, such as California and Illinois. More flare-ups seem to be nearly inevitable, but the sense of consumer panic has largely ebbed.

Drugstores offer a window into the changes. They carry a bevy of hot pandemic products like thermometers and cleaning wipes. Between Walgreens and CVS alone there are nearly 20,000 of them across the country.

Sales of prescription drugs and over-the-counter items soared in March as people raced to stock their pantries and medicine cabinets. Sales then crashed in April, only to rebound in June with shelter-in-place orders loosening and people refilling their 90-day supplies of medications.

CVS saw a retail-sales boost in July thanks to people stocking up on “key preventative and treatment items” in the Sun Belt, the company’s chief financial officer told analysts last week.

Pharmacies are also contending with a drop in new prescriptions because people are postponing elective surgeries and are afraid to visit hospitals and doctor’s offices for routine care. CVS, which owns health insurer Aetna, in April saw a 30% year-over-year decrease in health-care utilization among its members. That flattened by July, suggesting things are starting to pick up.

But uncertainty remains, especially with colder weather looming and the virus still spreading in much of the country. Even the companies that appear best positioned to profit during a pandemic aren’t immune to the unprecedented situation. —Angelica LaVito

