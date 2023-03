It’s been three years of loss, fear and disruption since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, and many around the world are designing spaces for communal mourning.

The memorials that have already been completed are mostly temporary — such as flags or other markers to show lives lost — while publicly funded, permanent memorials have proven more challenging to move out of design stages. In almost all cases, they have been community-led projects driven by a need to collectively process what happened and begin the healing process.