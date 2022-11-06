How a Death Star-Shaped Treehouse Landed in Austin’s Favorite Park

(This story is part of “Look at That Building,” a weekly Bloomberg CityLab series about everyday — and not-so-everyday — architecture. Read more from the series, and sign up to get the next story sent directly to your inbox.)
Before Austin was a tech hub, it was a hippie haven, and over several decades the city’s crunchiest residents made Eeyore’s Birthday Party a high holy day on the bohemian calendar. Every spring, thousands of fans of A. A. Milne’s chronically gloomy donkey gather in their brightest costumes to cheer everybody up. The Winnie-the-Pooh-themed bash one of those reliably weird things about Austin that no amount of venture capital has managed to disrupt.