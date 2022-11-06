 Skip to content
That’s no moon: Among the new play structures in Pease Park is a&nbsp;giant metal orb big enough for a crowd.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Photos: Casey Dunn. Illustration: Stephanie Davidson

How a Death Star-Shaped Treehouse Landed in Austin’s Favorite Park

The Texas capital’s oldest green space, Pease Park, gets a climate-conscious makeover — and a new city icon.

Before Austin was a tech hub, it was a hippie haven, and over several decades the city’s crunchiest residents made Eeyore’s Birthday Party a high holy day on the bohemian calendar. Every spring, thousands of fans of A. A. Milne’s chronically gloomy donkey gather in their brightest costumes to cheer everybody up. The Winnie-the-Pooh-themed bash one of those reliably weird things about Austin that no amount of venture capital has managed to disrupt.