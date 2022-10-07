Where Used Cars Have More Lasting Value Than Money

Pakistan is an unusual place for cars. You can buy a new vehicle, drive it for years, and sell it at a higher price.
Muhammad Rameez, head of sales at Foundation Securities Pvt., says he purchased a new hatchback from the local unit of Suzuki Motor Corp. in 2019. After driving it 12,000 kilometers in Karachi, Rameez got it valued three years later at 65% higher than the original price. A Toyota Corolla purchased new for 2 million rupees ($8,766) five years ago can be sold in the used car market for 3.2 million rupees today, an increase of 60% before adjusting for inflation, according to Karachi-based Optimus Capital Management Pvt.