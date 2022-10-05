 Skip to content
Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech during the Conservative Party’s conference in Birmingham, UK, on Oct. 5.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Politics

Liz Truss’s Enemies Worked the Room While She Huddled in Crisis

The party’s conference was derailed by attacks on the prime minister, who is facing a fight to survive.

On the first night of the most chaotic Tory conference that anyone there could remember, Michael Gove moved through the bar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel sounding out disgruntled lawmakers. 

The veteran former cabinet minister, who’d had a hand in ousting two of the last three Conservative prime ministers, set the tone for the conference earlier on Sunday when he said Prime Minister Liz Truss’s signature plan to cut taxes for Britain’s highest earners was morally wrong. As Gove swept by seeking other dissenters, Truss was in a suite upstairs running the numbers and preparing for a humiliating U-turn.