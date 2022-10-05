Liz Truss’s Enemies Worked the Room While She Huddled in Crisis

On the first night of the most chaotic Tory conference that anyone there could remember, Michael Gove moved through the bar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel sounding out disgruntled lawmakers.
The veteran former cabinet minister, who’d had a hand in ousting two of the last three Conservative prime ministers, set the tone for the conference earlier on Sunday when he said Prime Minister Liz Truss’s signature plan to cut taxes for Britain’s highest earners was morally wrong. As Gove swept by seeking other dissenters, Truss was in a suite upstairs running the numbers and preparing for a humiliating U-turn.