China’s American-Born Olympic Star Is Being Very Careful

The enormous, curved, gleaming silver building resembles a spaceship that’s come gently to rest in the northwest of Chengdu. It’s July, hot, and humid. Inside the spaceship, though, visitors stifle shivers and watch their breath condense into puffs of vapor. They’re at Sunac Snow Park, a gigantic indoor ski resort that opened in the summer of 2020. The refrigerated complex, built to host about 4,000 skiers and snowboarders, features an artificial hill that slopes upward at least a couple hundred feet, two chairlifts, and three ski runs. There’s also a circular track for ice bicycling (think little bikes on a skating rink) and an open space for ice bumper cars.

Megaphone.fm: China’s American-Born Olympic Star by...