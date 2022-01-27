 Skip to content
Photo Illustration: 731; Photographer: Christian Pondella/Red Bull
The Big Take

China’s American-Born Olympic Star Is Being Very Careful

Teenage freestyle skier Eileen Gu is the daredevil face of Xi Jinping’s winter sports initiative and a sponsor’s dream: a gold-medal contender with no desire to talk politics.

Ellen Huet, with Sarah Chen and Allen Wan

The enormous, curved, gleaming silver building resembles a spaceship that’s come gently to rest in the northwest of Chengdu. It’s July, hot, and humid. Inside the spaceship, though, visitors stifle shivers and watch their breath condense into puffs of vapor. They’re at Sunac Snow Park, a gigantic indoor ski resort that opened in the summer of 2020. The refrigerated complex, built to host about 4,000 skiers and snowboarders, features an artificial hill that slopes upward at least a couple hundred feet, two chairlifts, and three ski runs. There’s also a circular track for ice bicycling (think little bikes on a skating rink) and an open space for ice bumper cars.

