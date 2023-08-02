Curating today’s top interviews from around Bloomberg News. Hear conversations with the biggest names in finance, politics and entertainment. On Bloomberg Talks, we round up interviews with Fortune 500 CEOs, government officials, well-known investors and business leaders.
Richard Francis Talks Credit Downgrade
Richard Francis, co-head of Americas sovereigns at Fitch Ratings speaks with Bloomberg's Sonali Basak on the decision by Fitch downgrading the U.S Credit Rating from AAA to AA+
Aug 02, 2023
