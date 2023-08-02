Kevin McCarthy Gave Right Wing Members More Power. They're Using It
In early January, after a grueling 15 rounds of voting, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated some concessions with members of the far-right Freedom Caucus – more congressional power in exchange for their votes – to secure his speakership. McCarthy is now feeling the squeeze of their influence in several battles consuming the House. Bloomberg’s Megan Scully and Billy House join guest host Craig Gordon for a play-by-play of how the Freedom Caucus is exerting their brawn.
