Fatou Diagne On Bootstrap Europe's Latest Deal (Audio)
The European growth debt fund Bootstrap Europe has struck a deal to buy Silicon Valley Bank's German loan portfolio, which has 169 million dollars of commitments. It's the latest part of the sale of the collapsed bank's assets by US regulators. Fatou Diagne, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bootstrap Europe spoke to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe Radio hosts Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll in an exclusive interview to discuss the details of Bootstrap Europe's latest deal.
Aug 02, 2023
Advertisement