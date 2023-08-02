Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.
Pinterest Disappoints, AMD Drops, Worldcoin CEO on Digital Identities
Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow sits down with analyst Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI to recap Pinterest's results and preview Amazon earnings. Plus, a look at shares of AMD after the chipmaker posted earnings that topped estimates. And, the CEO of Worldcoin joins to discuss the company's effort to create a global network of digital identities.
Aug 02, 2023
