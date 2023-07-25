Browse all episodes

FOMC, Labor Strikes, and Earnings

Lydia Boussour, EY Parthenon Senior Economist, joins to break down the next FOMC move and if we’ve reached the end of the rate hike cycle. She also previews GDP on Thursday. Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, joins to talk about the latest data on consumers from The Conference Board and gives her outlook for a US recession. Lee Klaskow, Sector head and Senior Analyst of Freight Transportation and Logistics at Bloomberg Intelligence, joins to discuss his note on the UPS Teamsters strike. Scott Caraher, Head of Senior Loans at Nuveen, joins to discuss loan activity in the US and credit quality amongst businesses and banks. Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, WGA East VP of film/TV/streaming, joins to discuss the writer’s and SAG-Aftra strike in Hollywood. Karen Ubelhart, Senior Analyst: Machinery with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins to break down General Electric earnings and gives her outlook for the company as it splits. Bahram Akradi, CEO at Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE: LTH), joins to discuss his company post-pandemic, earnings, and outlook for consumers and gym-goers. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Jess Menton.