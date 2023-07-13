Bloomberg UK Politics: Back in Favour?

Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Yuan Potts and Lizzy Burden have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Three months after Britain's biggest business group was hit by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, we ask Director General Rain Newton-Smith whether the CBI is back in the government's good books and what they want to see on tax, growth and investment. Plus: the longest strike in NHS history starts today. Bloomberg's Julian Harris on what it means for patients, the economy and the government's pledges.
Jul 13, 2023
