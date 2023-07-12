Your daily business briefing. All the news you need in 15 minutes.
Bloomberg Daybreak EU Podcast • Browse all episodes
The £2,300 Cost Of UK Inflation & London's Nervous High End Home Buyers
Your morning briefing, the business news you need in just 15 minutes. On today's podcast: (1) Report says the average UK household will be £2,300 worse off by the time inflation eases next May. (2) NATO agreed plans for expansion and more arms for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. (3) US inflation data out today is likely to be pivotal for the next FOMC rate decision. (4) Microsoft clears another hurdle in its bid to buy Activision as regulators regroup. (5) High end home buyers become increasingly nervous about London's prime property market.
Jul 12, 2023
