Chatbots And Deepfakes Are Coming For Your Election Cycle

Idea Generation: Mike Amiri

Mike Amiri was raised in Los Angeles’s most famous neighborhood, Hollywood, during the excess of the ’80s hair metal scene. The son of Iranian immigrants, he was transfixed by the music, culture and fashion coming out of clubs like the Roxy. So when he launched his eponymous luxury brand in 2013--with $30,000 of his own money--he married those aesthetics with an obsessive craftsmanship and the most opulent fabrics available. Nine years later, his brand has opened stores around the world, shows regularly at Paris Fashion Week and is projected to earn more than $350 million in 2023. Amiri has created a new, uniquely American vision of what a fashion house should be in the 21st century.