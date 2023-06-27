Browse all episodes

Next in Sports After Show: Chase Tag

It's a game we probably all played as kids on the playground ... but this sport has grown to feature some of the most athletic people in the world. Join Scarlet Fu as she sits down with Jason Kelly and Vanessa Perdomo to discuss the latest from their series and how Chase Tag is becoming the most exciting 20 seconds in sports. Next in Sports premieres Wednesdays on Bloomberg Television at 10 pm eastern and is available via YouTube and bloomberg.com the following day, where you can also catch previous installments. Catch full episodes of Next in Sports: https://www.bloomberg.com/originals/series/next-in-sports