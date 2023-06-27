Jason Kelly, Michael Barr and Damian Sassower follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Next in Sports After Show: Chase Tag
It's a game we probably all played as kids on the playground ... but this sport has grown to feature some of the most athletic people in the world. Join Scarlet Fu as she sits down with Jason Kelly and Vanessa Perdomo to discuss the latest from their series and how Chase Tag is becoming the most exciting 20 seconds in sports. Next in Sports premieres Wednesdays on Bloomberg Television at 10 pm eastern and is available via YouTube and bloomberg.com the following day, where you can also catch previous installments. Catch full episodes of Next in Sports: https://www.bloomberg.com/originals/series/next-in-sports
Jun 27, 2023