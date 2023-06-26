Browse all episodes

Bloomberg UK Politics: Watching Russia

After the mutiny against Putin at the weekend, many in Westminster are watching closely for what comes next in Russia, and what impact it could have on Britain. We talk to former foreign secretary and chancellor Philip Hammond and the former UK ambassador to Russia Tony Brenton. Plus, analysis from our senior international affairs reporter Marc Champion, who's in Kyiv. Hosted by Caroline Hepker, Lizzy Burden and Yuan Potts. For all these stories and more, open Daybreak on your device or terminal at {DAYB <GO>}.