Your daily business briefing. All the news you need in 15 minutes.
The Fed Prepares For A Pause & Bailey Warns Of Labor Hoarding
Your morning briefing, the business news you need in just 15 minutes. On today's podcast: (1) The Fed prepares for a pause, but have rates also peaked. (2) The Bank of England Governor laments slowly cooling inflation and labor hoarding. (3) Trump argues he had the right to take classified documents. (4) Report finds a 'startling' lack of female CEOs in UK retail.
Jun 14, 2023
