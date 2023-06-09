Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world. Hosted by Ed Baxter and Denise Pellegrini.
Bloomberg Best: Bloomberg Invest, Pride Month, San Francisco
Ray Dalio, founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater, Stan Druckenmiller, founder at Duquesne Family Office, and John Waldron, president of Goldman Sachs, at Bloomberg Invest New York, on the economy. Plus, LGBTQ+ people reflect on workplace challenges, and Ed Baxter takes a look at San Francisco's economic troubles and how the city is hoping to bounce back. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
Jun 09, 2023