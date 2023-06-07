Hero

Bloomberg Daybreak EU

Your daily business briefing. All the news you need in 15 minutes.

Your daily business briefing. All the news you need in 15 minutes.

Bloomberg Daybreak EU Podcast • Browse all episodes

Sunak Heads To The White House & The PGA and LIV Golf 'Putt' Rivalries Aside

Your morning briefing, the business news you need in just 15 minutes. On today's podcast: (1) UK PM Rishi Sunak heads to the Washington for talks with President Biden. (2) Ukraine's Economy Minister tells Bloomberg Russia is to blame for destroying a key dam. (3) The SEC accuses Coinbase of running an illegal exchange. (4) PGA agrees to merge with LIV, creating a global golf superpower.

Jun 07, 2023

Bloomberg Podcasts
Advertisement