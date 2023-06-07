Your daily business briefing. All the news you need in 15 minutes.
Bloomberg Daybreak EU Podcast • Browse all episodes
Sunak Heads To The White House & The PGA and LIV Golf 'Putt' Rivalries Aside
Your morning briefing, the business news you need in just 15 minutes. On today's podcast: (1) UK PM Rishi Sunak heads to the Washington for talks with President Biden. (2) Ukraine's Economy Minister tells Bloomberg Russia is to blame for destroying a key dam. (3) The SEC accuses Coinbase of running an illegal exchange. (4) PGA agrees to merge with LIV, creating a global golf superpower.
Jun 07, 2023
Advertisement