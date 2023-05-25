Your daily business briefing. All the news you need in 15 minutes.
America's AAA Rating In Jeopardy & The Soaring Cost Of UK Debt
May 25, 2023
Your morning briefing, the business news you need in just 15 minutes. On today’s podcast: (1) Fitch considers cutting America’s AAA rating as a debt default looms. (2) UK borrowing costs soar, leaving Sunak and Bailey with little room for manoeuvre. (3) Fed officials lean towards skipping a June rate hike. (4) Nvidia shares skyrocket on AI processor forecast.
