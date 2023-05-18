Serial Entrepreneur David Chang and Agilitas CEO Barrett Bilotta

Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 5-17-23 Chris Todd, CEO of Ultimate Kronos Group, talks about sponsoring the Miami Heat uniforms. UKG has headquarters in Weston, FL and Lowell, MA. Serial entrepreneur David Chang joins us in studio to discuss his 100th angel investment. Eileen McAnneny, Senior Fellow at the Pioneer Institute, tells us about a new study showing outmigration has quintupled in Massachusetts. Janet Wu speaks with Barrett Bilotta, Co-Founder and CEO of Agilitas, which just announced a partnership with Oak Square Partners to spur renewable energy in New England. Memorabilia collector James Comisar talks about the bar from the TV show “Cheers” being put up for auction by Heritage Auction.
May 18, 2023