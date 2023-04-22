David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value.
Blooomberg Wall Street Week April 21st, 2023
On this edition of Wall Street Week, David Bianco, DWS Americas CIO and Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Goldman Sachs Wealth Mgmt CIO inaugurate the return of Wall Street Week's elves. Brian Moynihan, Bank of America CEO evaluates the current health of US consumers and Darrin Williams, Southern Bancorp CEO shares his views on regional banks in the wake of banking turmoil. Rick Rieder, BlackRock Global CIO for Fixed Income and Head of Global Allocation gives us his view on when the Fed should pause rate hikes.
Apr 22, 2023
