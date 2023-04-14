Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Sweet Music Being Made at NAMM
Tom Sumner, President of Yamaha Corporation of America, discusses news and innovations from the National Association of Music Merchants show. Hosts: Carol Massar and Madison Mills. Producer: Paul Brennan.
