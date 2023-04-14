Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Yuan Potts and Lizzy Burden have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg UK Politics Podcast
Bloomberg UK Politics: Nursing Pints
Resolving NHS strikes is near the top of Rishi Sunak's to-do list. Nurse and RCN member, Antonia Berelson, says after many years of running on the goodwill bank, the bank has run dry. Also running dry are pub profits. Andy Tighe from the British Beer and Pub Association gives us his prescription for preventing more of them from going under. Hosts Yuan Potts and Lizzy Burden also speak to reporter Thomas Seal on the success of government subsidies for the film industry. Plus, Bloomberg's Lucy White on how much the strikes matter for the UK economy.
Apr 14, 2023
