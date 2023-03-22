Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Bloomberg Surveillance Podcast • Browse all episodes
Richard Clarida on the Fed Decision
Former Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida and TD Securities Global Head of Rates Strategy, Priya Misra discuss the latest on the Fed decision with Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz.
Mar 22, 2023
Advertisement