Surveillance: SVB Fallout with Michaud
Tom Michaud, KBW CEO, says we need a government support mechanism to make things orderly following SVB's collapse. Subadra Rajappa, Societe Generale Head of US Rates Strategy, says she wouldn't be surprised if we see another leg higher in yields if we start to price in more hikes. Michael J. Wolf, Activate Founder & CEO, says it was a "dark weekend" for startups and venture capital firms. Mayra Rodriguez Valladares, MRV Associates Managing Principal, says as soon as there is a problem with one bank, "fear is real."
Mar 13, 2023