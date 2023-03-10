Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: US Payrolls Top Estimates
Marty Walsh, US Labor Secretary, discusses the US February payrolls report. Randy Kroszner, University of Chicago Booth School Professor of Economics & Former Fed Governor, says the US labor market is still pretty hot. Jeff Rosenberg, BlackRock Portfolio Manager of the Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund, says financial conditions aren't tightening enough. Mike Mayo, Wells Fargo Senior Equity Analyst, discusses US banks amid SVB turmoil. Gerard Cassidy, RBC Capital Markets Head of US Bank Equity Strategy, says "this is not an '08,'09 or even a 1990 moment."
Mar 10, 2023