Surveillance: US Payrolls Top Estimates

Marty Walsh, US Labor Secretary, discusses the US February payrolls report. Randy Kroszner, University of Chicago Booth School Professor of Economics & Former Fed Governor, says the US labor market is still pretty hot. Jeff Rosenberg, BlackRock Portfolio Manager of the Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund, says financial conditions aren't tightening enough. Mike Mayo, Wells Fargo Senior Equity Analyst, discusses US banks amid SVB turmoil. Gerard Cassidy, RBC Capital Markets Head of US Bank Equity Strategy, says "this is not an '08,'09 or even a 1990 moment."