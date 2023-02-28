The Fed, Insurance, VR, and Goldman

Ira Jersey, Chief US interest rate strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses the Fed, Treasuries, and dollar strength. Pat Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher Insurance, joins the program to discuss the insurance industry and outlook in 2023. Dan O’Brien, President of Americas at HTC, joins the show from the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona to discuss the Metaverse, competition, and outlook for VR. Alison Williams, Senior Global Banks and Asset Managers Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the program to break down Goldman Investor Day, where she is on site. Anurag Rana, Senior Tech Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the program to talk Apple trying to move away from China, Adobe-Figma, and other tech headlines. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.