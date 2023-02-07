Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
WS Development SVP Yanni Tsipis and Marty Walsh Goes to the NHL
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 2-7-23 Anne Mostue reports on former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh taking the job as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association. Jim Dunlop, managing director at ZOM Living in Boston, talks about a controversial housing complex at South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Dr. Anne McKee, Director of the Boston University CTE Center, talks about new research where CTE was found in the vast majority of former NFL players studied. Chris Kelley, Chairman of MGM Springfield, talks about the first week of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts. Janet Wu speaks with Yanni Tsipis, Senior Vice President at WS Development, about a new power purchase agreement that ensures electricity for its New England real estate will come from renewable sources.
Feb 07, 2023