Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Tech Job Cuts Don’t Threaten US Labor Market
Bloomberg News Senior Editor Chris Anstey explains what layoffs in the technology industry mean for the broader US labor market. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Senior Deals Reporter Ed Hammond provide the details of Ed's Businessweek Magazine story Activist Investors Find Big Companies Are Ripe Targets Again. Bloomberg Opinion Senior Columnist Beth Kowitt discusses how artificial intelligence has infiltrated decision-making on hiring, training and evaluations, and now it’s creeping into the layoff process as well. And we Drive to the Close with Sarah Ponczek, Financial Advisor at UBS Private Wealth Management. Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Feb 07, 2023