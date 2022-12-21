Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Zelenskiy Makes Historic Visit to Washington
Angela Stent, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, discusses Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy meeting with President Biden and addressing Congress on Wednesday evening. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Businessweek Global Economics Editor Cristina Lindblad provide the details of the Businessweek Magazine story Russia and Iran Are Building a Trade Route That Defies Sanctions. Julia Pollak, Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter, shares her outlook for the US labor market. And we Drive to the Close with Lisa Erickson, Head of Public Markets Group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Hosts: Katie Greifeld and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
