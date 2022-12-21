Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Golf Ball Verdict Overturned and Ride-Share Drivers Rally
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 12-21-22 Janet Wu is at Logan Airport speaking with Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni. He is warning about holiday travel being severely impacted by a winter storm. Bloomberg’s Spender Soper tells us many shoppers are saving money by looking for bargains through shopping apps. We speak with attorney Robert Galvin, who represents a Kingston family whose $5 million verdict against a country club over errant golf balls hitting their homer was recently overturned. Tim Warren, CEO of the Warren Group, discusses the further decline of Massachusetts home sales, as well as a look ahead to the 2023 real estate market. Audrey Small, Research Assistant with Upgraded Points, discusses a new report showing Logan Airport ranks 13th on a list of the most important U.S. airports to arrive early. Anne Mostue covers a news conference where drivers for ride-hailing and food delivery apps are demanding the right to collectively bargain.
