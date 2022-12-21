Browse all episodes

Golf Ball Verdict Overturned and Ride-Share Drivers Rally

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 12-21-22 Janet Wu is at Logan Airport speaking with Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni. He is warning about holiday travel being severely impacted by a winter storm. Bloomberg’s Spender Soper tells us many shoppers are saving money by looking for bargains through shopping apps. We speak with attorney Robert Galvin, who represents a Kingston family whose $5 million verdict against a country club over errant golf balls hitting their homer was recently overturned. Tim Warren, CEO of the Warren Group, discusses the further decline of Massachusetts home sales, as well as a look ahead to the 2023 real estate market. Audrey Small, Research Assistant with Upgraded Points, discusses a new report showing Logan Airport ranks 13th on a list of the most important U.S. airports to arrive early. Anne Mostue covers a news conference where drivers for ride-hailing and food delivery apps are demanding the right to collectively bargain.